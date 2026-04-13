Cade Winquest News: Returned to Cardinals
The Yankees returned Winquest to the Cardinals on Monday.
The Rule 5 pick cracked the Yankees' Opening Day roster but never made an appearance for them before being jettisoned from the 40-man roster last week. The other 28 teams declined to scoop Winquest up off waivers, so he's now back in his original organization. Winquest has been used mostly as a starting pitcher during his time in the Cardinals' minor-league system, but it's not clear whether he'll return to that role at Triple-A Memphis or remain in the relief role that he'd been pitching in with the Yankees.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Winquest See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cade Winquest See More