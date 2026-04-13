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Cade Winquest News: Returned to Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Yankees returned Winquest to the Cardinals on Monday.

The Rule 5 pick cracked the Yankees' Opening Day roster but never made an appearance for them before being jettisoned from the 40-man roster last week. The other 28 teams declined to scoop Winquest up off waivers, so he's now back in his original organization. Winquest has been used mostly as a starting pitcher during his time in the Cardinals' minor-league system, but it's not clear whether he'll return to that role at Triple-A Memphis or remain in the relief role that he'd been pitching in with the Yankees.

Cade Winquest
St. Louis Cardinals
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