Caden Bodine News: Goes 30th overall

The Orioles have selected Bodine with the 30th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A switch-hitting catcher from Coastal Carolina, Bodine walked significantly more than he struck out all three years of college, but he doesn't offer much in the power department. He managed one home run with a wood bat in 32 Cape Cod League games across 2023 and 2024 and hit just five home runs in 67 games this spring after hitting 20 in 116 games his first two seasons. Defensively, he has a fringy arm, but his framing and instincts should be good enough for him to stick behind the plate. There's a chance Bodine's hit tool is good enough for him to have an Alejandro Kirk type of prime, but that's the realistic ceiling.