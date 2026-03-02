Caden Dana headshot

Caden Dana Injury: Coming back from mono

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Dana has been slowed in Angels camp after being diagnosed with mononucleosis Jan. 31, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Dana noted Monday that the illness caused fatigue, but he kept his appetite and didn't lose weight. The right-hander has been throwing on flat ground the last few weeks and will throw his first bullpen session of the spring Tuesday. It's going to be difficult for Dana to sufficiently rebuild his stamina in time for Opening Day, which could effectively rule him out in the competition for a rotation spot.

Caden Dana
Los Angeles Angels
