Caden Dana Injury: Coming back from mono
Dana has been slowed in Angels camp after being diagnosed with mononucleosis Jan. 31, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Dana noted Monday that the illness caused fatigue, but he kept his appetite and didn't lose weight. The right-hander has been throwing on flat ground the last few weeks and will throw his first bullpen session of the spring Tuesday. It's going to be difficult for Dana to sufficiently rebuild his stamina in time for Opening Day, which could effectively rule him out in the competition for a rotation spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caden Dana See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 27156 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27156 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week163 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16167 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caden Dana See More