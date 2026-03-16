Caden Dana Injury: Dispatched to Triple-A
Dana (illness) was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Dana's spring campaign with the big-league club never got off the ground after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. He failed to appear in a spring game and will now report to Salt Lake to prepare for the start of the 2026 season.
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