Caden Dana headshot

Caden Dana Injury: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Dana (illness) was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Dana's spring campaign with the big-league club never got off the ground after being diagnosed with mononucleosis. He failed to appear in a spring game and will now report to Salt Lake to prepare for the start of the 2026 season.

Caden Dana
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caden Dana See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Caden Dana See More
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 27
Author Image
Chris Bennett
170 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, September 27
Author Image
Dan Marcus
170 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
177 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
181 days ago