Caden Dana Injury: Still working through fatigue
Dana was pulled in the third inning his latest start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday due to fatigue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Per the Angels, Dana is still dealing with fatigue stemming from his diagnosis of mononucleosis in January, and he finished Thursday's start having allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings. Given his latest setback, Dana could be removed from a turn in Salt Lake's rotation to give himself extra time to recover. He has a 1-2 record across five starts in Triple-A with a 6.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 18.1 innings.
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