Caden Dana headshot

Caden Dana News: Shines in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Dana pitched three perfect innings, compiling three strikeouts against the Cubs in a Cactus League contest Thursday.

Dana wasn't originally slated to start Thursday, but he stepped into that role after Jack Kochanowicz was scratched due to an illness. The 21-year-old thrived against Chicago, retiring all nine batters he faced on 36 pitches. Dana struggled in his first first appearance t his spring, allowing three runs over 1.2 frames against Seattle.

Caden Dana
Los Angeles Angels
