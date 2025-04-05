Caden Dana News: Works three relief frames Friday
Dana allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two batters over three innings in Friday's loss to Cleveland.
Dana was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Friday's contest and ended up logging a sizeable workload of 56 pitches (34 strikes). The right-hander gave up a pair of runs, one of which came on Jose Ramirez's third homer of the game. Dana's call-up came as a result of Ryan Johnson landing on the paternity list, so the former's stay on the big-league roster may not last long.
