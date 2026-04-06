Caden Grice headshot

Caden Grice News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Grice (elbow) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over three innings during Sunday's game against High-A Eugene. He didn't factor into the decision.

Grice has returned to full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the 2024 season. He had his swing-and-miss stuff working in his first appearance since going under the knife, and he appears in line to continue to see action at High-A Hillsboro this year.

Caden Grice
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now