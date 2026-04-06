Caden Grice News: Back in action

Grice (elbow) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four over three innings during Sunday's game against High-A Eugene. He didn't factor into the decision.

Grice has returned to full strength after undergoing Tommy John surgery during the 2024 season. He had his swing-and-miss stuff working in his first appearance since going under the knife, and he appears in line to continue to see action at High-A Hillsboro this year.