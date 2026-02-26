Caden Scarborough Injury: Has melanoma removed

Scarborough had surgery earlier this month to remove a melanoma, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scarborough reported to Rangers camp Thursday after recovering from the procedure, so is behind scheduled. However, the 20-year-old will have a normal buildup from here on out and is expected to begin the minor-league season on time. Scarborough emerged as one of the Rangers' best pitching prospects in 2025, posting a 2.45 ERA and 114:21 K:BB over 88 innings between Single-A Hickory and High-A Hub City.