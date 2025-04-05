Cal Quantrill News: Blanks Atlanta in win

Quantrill (1-1) earned the win Saturday in Atlanta, allowing four hits while striking out four over five scoreless innings.

It was a strong bounce-back effort from Quantrill, who gave up six runs in four innings in his first start against the Mets. The 30-year-old right-hander should hold down a spot in the backend of Miami's rotation after pitching to a 4.98 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 110:69 K:BB across 29 regular-season starts (148.1 innings) with the Guardians last year.