Cal Quantrill News: Blanks Cards in Sunday's start
Quantrill gave up one hit and two walks over three scoreless innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out one.
The 30-year-old right-hander has been scuffling this spring, but he looked a little more comfortable Sunday as he built up to 43 pitches (23 strikes). Quantrill is ticketed for a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation, but his 9.45 ERA and 3:4 K:BB through 6.2 spring innings don't offer much optimism that he'll be a useful arm for fantasy purposes. Over the last two seasons for Cleveland and Colorado, he's stumbled to a 5.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 48 starts.
