Cal Quantrill News: Chased in fifth inning Monday

Quantrill (0-1) took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits and one walk in four innings Monday against the Mets. He struck out two.

Although Quantrill had allowed just one run through four innings, the Mets broke the game open in the fifth frame with seven runs, five of which Quantrill was accountable for. The veteran right-hander was unable to record an out in the inning before being pulled, and his night ended after serving up a grand slam to Pete Alonso. Quantrill's next start lines up to come this weekend in a tough matchup in Atlanta.