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Cal Quantrill News: Drawing another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Quantrill is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Nationals at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers moved Quantrill to the bullpen last weekend, but he made just one relief appearance before he was plugged back into the rotation after Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) landed on the injured list. After taking a no-decision last Wednesday against the Angels while giving up one run over five innings, Quantrill will be awarded a second straight start. He'll tentatively line up for a two-start week, with another turn through the rotation awaiting him next Sunday at home versus the Angels.

Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers
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