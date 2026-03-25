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Cal Quantrill News: Heading to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rangers reassigned Quantrill to minor-league camp Wednesday.

The Rangers closed out spring training with the top four members of the rotation all in optimal health, and with Kumar Rocker pitching well enough to beat out Jacob Latz for the fifth and final spot, Quantrill never made much of a run at securing a starting role while he attended camp as a non-roster invitee. He'll serve as organization pitching depth for the Rangers this season and will likely slot into the rotation at Round Rock.

Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers
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