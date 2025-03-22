Fantasy Baseball
Cal Quantrill headshot

Cal Quantrill News: Perfect finish to spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Quantrill struck out five over four perfect innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

Facing most of Washington's Opening Day lineup, Quantrill was simply superb, striking out Dylan Crews twice and James Wood, Josh Bell and Jose Tena once each. While the veteran right-hander was signed in February to bolster the back of the Marlins' rotation, injuries to Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (finger) may require Quantrill to take the bump for the second game of the season, March 28 against the Pirates.

Cal Quantrill
Miami Marlins
