Cal Quantrill News: Pummeled in Philly
Quantrill (1-2) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings as the Marlins were downed 11-10 by the Phillies. He failed to strike out a batter.
The right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the yard, marking his third straight start without allowing a homer, but that provided only the faintest of silver linings to a brutal outing. Quantrill got the hook after 89 pitches (56 strikes), and he'll carry an 8.31 ERA, 2.08 WHIP and 8:9 K:BB through 17.1 innings into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.
