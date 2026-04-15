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Cal Quantrill News: Up from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 5:26pm

The Rangers selected Quantrill's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Quantrill has made three starts at Round Rock so far this year and owns a 5.14 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 14 innings. The Rangers are short on bullpen arms after losing Chris Martin (biceps) and Luis Curvelo (shoulder) to the injured list Wednesday, so Quantrill could be tapped for long-relief duties while in the majors.

Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers
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