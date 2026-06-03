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Cal Raleigh Injury: Closing in on rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Raleigh (oblique) could be ready for a rehab assignment during the Mariners' June 5-14 road trip, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh has been ramping up all of his baseball activities in recent days as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. He will remain in Seattle initially to continue workouts as the team departs for its road trip, but it sounds like Raleigh could be ready for rehab games next week. Raleigh has missed the past three weeks of action but should be ready to return to the Mariners' active roster by mid-June, barring setbacks.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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