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Cal Raleigh Injury: Held out of Seattle lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Raleigh (side) is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Houston.

Raleigh had to be removed from Wednesday's contest after tweaking something in his right side. He missed three games with a similar injury earlier this month, though it's unclear at this point whether Raleigh will need an MRI or a trip to the injured list. Mitch Garver is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Thursday's series finale.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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