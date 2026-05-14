Cal Raleigh Injury: Placed on IL for first time

The Mariners placed Raleigh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh tweaked his oblique Wednesday in Houston and has landed on the IL for the first time in his career. Oblique strains typically result in longer than minimum absences, but more will be known about Raleigh's timetable once the Mariners return to Seattle and he's examined further. Mitch Garver and Jhonny Pereda will share catching duties for Seattle while Raleigh is out.