Cal Raleigh Injury: Requires imaging
Raleigh, who was scratched from the lineup Saturday, is dealing with "general soreness" that required imaging, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners aren't sharing much regarding the issue plaguing Raleigh. Clearly, there is some level of concern if imaging was ordered. Raleigh has hit seven home runs this season but overall his numbers are way down from last year's AL MVP runner-up campaign, as he's slashing .186/.272/.380 over 147 plate appearances in 2026.
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