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Cal Raleigh Injury: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 5:27pm

Raleigh (undisclosed) is no longer in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Royals on Saturday.

The Mariners have yet to announce why Raleigh was removed from the lineup, but it will be Mitch Garver who will start behind home plate and bat eighth in Saturday's contest. Raleigh has struggled to a .186/.272/.380 slash line with two steals, seven home runs and 18 RBI across 147 plate appearances this season.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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