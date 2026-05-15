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Cal Raleigh Injury: Shut down one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

The Mariners will shut Raleigh (oblique) down for a week before reevaluating him, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The results of Raleigh's MRI were reportedly better than the one he received earlier in the month, but after placing him on the injured list Thursday, the Mariners will give the slugging catcher a week to focus on rest and recovery. His period of no activity will almost certainly require him to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf, and a clearer timeline for his return may take shape after his reevaluation. In the meantime, Mitch Garver and Jhonny Pereda will share backstop duties for the M's.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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