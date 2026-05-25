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Cal Raleigh Injury: Starting light baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Raleigh (oblique) is slated for light catch play Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It marks Raleigh's first baseball activity since being placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-May due to a right oblique strain. He'll continue his rehab program in Arizona, and the Mariners should have a better sense of Raleigh's recovery timeline once he progresses to other activities such as swinging a bat.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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