Cal Raleigh Injury: Starting light baseball activities

Raleigh (oblique) is slated for light catch play Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

It marks Raleigh's first baseball activity since being placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-May due to a right oblique strain. He'll continue his rehab program in Arizona, and the Mariners should have a better sense of Raleigh's recovery timeline once he progresses to other activities such as swinging a bat.