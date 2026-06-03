Cal Raleigh Injury: Starting rehab assignment Sunday

Raleigh (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh will move up to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and will continue his rehab assignment there for the rest of next week before the Mariners evaluate him for a return to the active roster. That sets Raleigh up to return to the Seattle lineup June 16 for the beginning of a homestand, assuming all goes well. He's been out since mid-May with a right oblique strain.