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Cal Raleigh Injury: Starting rehab assignment Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Raleigh (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Raleigh will move up to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and will continue his rehab assignment there for the rest of next week before the Mariners evaluate him for a return to the active roster. That sets Raleigh up to return to the Seattle lineup June 16 for the beginning of a homestand, assuming all goes well. He's been out since mid-May with a right oblique strain.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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