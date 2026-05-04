Cal Raleigh Injury: Still out Monday

Raleigh (side) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Raleigh indicated Sunday that he's feeling better since experiencing right side tightness during Friday's game against the Royals, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for the third straight game while the Mariners await results of the MRI he underwent to gain more information about the severity of his injury. Mitch Garver will receive another turn behind the plate Monday, and the Mariners also recalled Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday to provide more insurance at catcher while Raleigh remains day-to-day.