Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh Injury: Swinging in cages

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Raleigh (oblique) began taking swings in a batting cage Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports

Raleigh has been ramping up his activity at the Mariners' complex in Arizona over the past few days, and his return to swinging a bat marks an encouraging step forward as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. He's set to return to Seattle on Saturday to check in with the team, though he likely still has a couple more weeks of rehab ahead of him before he's cleared to come off the IL.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
3 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
15 days ago