Cal Raleigh News: Back in lineup at designated hitter
Raleigh (side) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Tuesday's contest versus Atlanta.
Raleigh missed each of the previous three games while dealing with tightness in his right side. He had been set to undergo an MRI, and while the Mariners have not divulged the results of the imaging, Raleigh's presence in Tuesday's lineup suggests he received good news.
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