Cal Raleigh News: Blasts ninth homer Sunday

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-3 win at Toronto.

Raleigh stretched Seattle's lead to 3-0 with a majestic 398-foot long ball off Easton Lucas in the first inning. The Mariners' catcher is now tied for the MLB lead in home runs at nine with the Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom. Overall, Raleigh is slashing .233/.333/.593 with 14 runs scores, 15 RBI and three steals across 99 plate appearances.