Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Blasts ninth homer Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 8-3 win at Toronto.

Raleigh stretched Seattle's lead to 3-0 with a majestic 398-foot long ball off Easton Lucas in the first inning. The Mariners' catcher is now tied for the MLB lead in home runs at nine with the Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom. Overall, Raleigh is slashing .233/.333/.593 with 14 runs scores, 15 RBI and three steals across 99 plate appearances.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now