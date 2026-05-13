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Cal Raleigh News: Brings end to 0-for-38 slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 10:02am

Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Astros.

After drawing a walk in the first inning, Raleigh's hitless skid continued in his next two at-bats with a strikeout and a flyout, but he finally put an end to an 0-for-38 stretch at the plate in the seventh, when he sent a hard-hit single into right center. Raleigh followed with another base hit off AJ Blubaugh in his final at-bat off the night, offering hope to fantasy managers that better days are ahead for the reigning American League MVP runner-up. Even after reaching base three times Tuesday, Raleigh is still maintaining a lowly .249 on-base percentage for the season, placing him 171st among baseball's 176 qualified hitters.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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