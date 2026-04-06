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Cal Raleigh News: Cracks first homer of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 2-1 loss against the Rangers.

Raleigh launched his first homer of the season, taking the 12th pitch of his first-inning at-bat against Jacob deGrom and sending it into the right-field bleachers. Coming off a historic 2025 campaign that included 60 homers, 125 RBI and a .948 OPS, it's been a slow start to 2026 for the catcher. Through 11 games, the 29-year-old is slashing .146/.255/.268 with a homer, two doubles and five RBI, though it's worth noting he would have another long ball if not for Jo Adell's recent string of home run robberies Saturday.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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