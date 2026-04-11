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Cal Raleigh News: Cranks homer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-7 victory against the Astros.

Raleigh kicked off the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The star catcher has still yet to log a multi-hit game this season and is slashing a meager .145/.250/.291 with just two long balls through 15 games, so fantasy managers who roster him will certainly hope that Saturday's performance is the beginning of a turnaround. Raleigh does have 10 RBI on the campaign, so he's at least managed to knock in runs at a good clip despite his struggles getting on base.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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