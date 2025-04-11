Fantasy Baseball
Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Cranks third home run Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 10:47pm

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Rangers.

Raleigh broke up a tie game with a two-run blast in the eighth inning, taking Rangers right-hander Chris Martin deep. It's no surprise to see Raleigh hitting just .189 over his first 60 plate appearances of the year, as he's a lifetime .217 hitter across his five-year major-league career, but fantasy managers are getting a decent combination of pop and speed out of the switch-hitting backstop. Raleigh has three big flies, two doubles and five RBI through 14 outings, and he already has two stolen bases thus far.

