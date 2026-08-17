Cal Raleigh News: Delivers 13th homer in win
Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over Houston.
Raleigh took advantage of Daikin Park's hitter-friendly dimensions by lifting a 327-foot solo homer into the left-field Crawford Boxes in the sixth inning. It marked the catcher's second homer of August, a month in which he's slashing just .114/.250/.250 through 13 contests. It's been a deeply disappointing 2026 for the 29-year-old, as Raleigh has mustered just a .158/.268/.300 slash line with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 27 runs and two stolen bases across 91 games after launching 60 long balls during the 2025 regular season.
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