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Cal Raleigh News: Delivers 13th homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 win over Houston.

Raleigh took advantage of Daikin Park's hitter-friendly dimensions by lifting a 327-foot solo homer into the left-field Crawford Boxes in the sixth inning. It marked the catcher's second homer of August, a month in which he's slashing just .114/.250/.250 through 13 contests. It's been a deeply disappointing 2026 for the 29-year-old, as Raleigh has mustered just a .158/.268/.300 slash line with 13 homers, 44 RBI, 27 runs and two stolen bases across 91 games after launching 60 long balls during the 2025 regular season.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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