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Cal Raleigh News: Delivers walk-off single

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a walk-off RBI single in Monday's 2-1 win against the Yankees.

After striking out in his first at-bat as a pinch hitter, Raleigh came through in the clutch, ripping a one-out single down the line that got past a diving Ben Rice at first base and allowed the winning run to score. While it's far too early to draw big conclusions, the timely hit could help the 29-year-old catcher build momentum during an uneven start to the year after limited action in the World Baseball Classic following his monster 2025 campaign in which he eclipsed 60 homeruns and finished just shy of an AL MVP.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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