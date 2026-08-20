Cal Raleigh News: Exiting starting nine
Raleigh is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Milwaukee.
Raleigh is slashing just .104/.271/.229 in August as his season-long offensive struggles continue. Jhonny Pereda will fill in at catcher for the Mariners in the series finale while Raleigh regroups.
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