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Cal Raleigh News: Getting breather Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Raleigh is 2-for-15 with one double, one RBI, on stolen base and a 3:10 BB:K across his first 18 plate appearances this season. With Raleigh getting a breather against Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers, Mitch Garver is getting the start at catcher and hitting sixth.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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