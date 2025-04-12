Cal Raleigh News: Goes deep again Saturday
Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three total runs in Saturday's 9-2 win against the Rangers.
Raleigh homered for the second straight day, blasting a 420-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. The powerful backstop is up to four home runs on the season, tied for second most among MLB catchers. Raleigh is a good bet to finish near the top of the homer rankings among catchers after reaching 30 long balls each of the previous two campaigns.
