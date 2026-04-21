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Cal Raleigh News: Goes deep again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Raleigh went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Raleigh accounted for Seattle's only extra-base hit of the game with a solo homer in the fifth inning. It was the star catcher's second long ball in as many days after going deep just twice over his first 23 contests of the campaign. Raleigh is still sporting a meager .177/.266/.333 slash line and 30.3 percent strikeout rate, but his recent power surge could be an indication that he's beginning to turn things around at the plate.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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