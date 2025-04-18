Cal Raleigh News: Homers again Thursday

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Thursday's 11-7 win over the Reds.

Raleigh got Seattle's comeback started in the ninth inning with a 422-foot blast off Emilio Pagan to lead off the frame. It's the third homer in two games for Raleigh and his eighth of the year, good for second most in the majors. The 28-year-old catcher is now slashing .216/.310/.581 with 12 runs scored, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through his first 84 plate appearances this season.