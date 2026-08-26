Cal Raleigh News: Homers again Tuesday

Raleigh went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

Raleigh got the Mariners on the board in the second inning, tying the game 1-1 with a 362-foot shot off Aaron Nola, his 18th homer of the season and fourth in his last two games. Raleigh looks to finally be heating up down the stretch in what's been a brutal campaign overall -- he's batting .348 (8-for-23) with six homers while striking out just five times in his last nine contests. Through 412 plate appearances this year, Raleigh is still slashing just .169/.286/.346 with 52 RBI and 32 runs scored.