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Cal Raleigh News: Homers in third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Raleigh went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's.

Raleigh has officially heated up after an ice-cold start to the year. The backstop has homered in three straight contests, going 6-for-13 with just two strikeouts in that span. Overall, Raleigh is slashing .198/.281/.386 with five home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases across 114 plate appearances this season.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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