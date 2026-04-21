Cal Raleigh News: Homers Monday

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the A's.

Raleigh opened the scoring in the first inning with an opposite-field blast off J.T. Ginn, his third homer of the year and first in nine games. While Monday's long ball is promising, Raleigh's been stuck in an extended slump to open the season following his breakout 2025 campaign. He's slashing just .161/.248/.290 with a 30.5 percent strikeout rate through 24 games this year.