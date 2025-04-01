Cal Raleigh News: Launches first homer of 2025

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Tigers.

Although the game was relatively out of reach, Raleigh launched a two-run shot in the ninth inning to at least keep hope alive for the Mariners temporarily. The switch-hitting backstop hit just .186 over 59 at-bats during spring training, and he's gone just 2-for-17 with three walks and a stolen base in five outings to begin the season.