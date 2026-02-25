Cal Raleigh News: Launches first spring homer
Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.
Raleigh tied the game 3-3 in the third inning with a 427-foot blast off Wikelman Gonzalez, his first homer of the spring. Raleigh is looking to build on a historic 2025 campaign, when he posted a .948 OPS with 60 home runs across 705 plate appearances, ultimately finishing second to Aaron Judge in the MVP race. Raleigh should see regular at-bats with the Mariners early in the spring before reporting to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.
