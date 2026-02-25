Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Launches first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Raleigh tied the game 3-3 in the third inning with a 427-foot blast off Wikelman Gonzalez, his first homer of the spring. Raleigh is looking to build on a historic 2025 campaign, when he posted a .948 OPS with 60 home runs across 705 plate appearances, ultimately finishing second to Aaron Judge in the MVP race. Raleigh should see regular at-bats with the Mariners early in the spring before reporting to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
Yesterday
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
MLB
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams
Author Image
Josh Markowitz
15 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Catcher
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
34 days ago