Cal Raleigh News: Launches homer in loss

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

Raleigh had gone 5-for-21 (.238) with one double and two RBI, as well as a 9:7 BB:K, over eight games since his two-homer effort versus the Rangers on May 2. The catcher delivered a two-run blast in the eighth inning Monday to cut the deficit to three runs, but the Yankees answered with a three-run ninth. Raleigh sits second in the American League with 13 long balls while adding 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven doubles, four stolen bases and a .241/.368/.559 slash line over 40 games.