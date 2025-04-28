Cal Raleigh News: Leaves yard Sunday

Raleigh went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Raleigh's first and only hit of the afternoon came in the opening frame with a deep fly to right versus Max Meyer. All three of his RBI over the last week have come from the home run ball. He's only hit .179 over that span, though four of his five hits have gone for extra bases. Raleigh has now jumped back up to a tie with Eugenio Suarez atop the league with 10 home runs and has 17 RBI to go with it.