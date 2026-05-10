Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Moving to cleanup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 11:20am

Raleigh will start at catcher and bat fourth in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Raleigh had batted exclusively out of the two hole this season, but he'll be dropped a couple spots in the order while in a prolonged lull at the dish. The 29-year-old has gone hitless in his last seven starts, going 0-for-29 with a 2:13 BB:K during that stretch to bring his slash line down to .164/.244/.366 for the season. The Mariners are hoping the move into the cleanup spot will help invigorate Raleigh's dormant bat.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Raleigh See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago