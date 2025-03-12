Cal Raleigh News: Sluggish start in Cactus League

Raleigh went 0-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Royals and is now batting just .129 (4-for-31) with one home run and five RBI this spring.

Raleigh got off to fast start during spring training in 2024, belting four homers in 44 plate appearances a year ago, but it's been a sluggish beginning at the dish thus far this year. Even so, the Mariners are still set to rely on Raleigh as a key cog in their lineup in 2025. Although Raleigh hasn't finished with a batting average higher than .232 in any of the past three seasons, the switch-hitting slugger has smashed at least 27 long balls in each campaign since 2022.