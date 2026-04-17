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Cal Raleigh News: Two hits, plates run Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Raleigh went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Raleigh is enduring a tough start to the season with just two homers and a .539 OPS through his first 20 games. However, he seems to be seeing the ball better of late with five hits over his last 17 at-bats. He's hitting .294 with a .686 OPS over that stretch, and while it's a small sample size, he might be on the verge of turning things around. The star catcher, who blasted 60 homers last season, is simply too good of a hitter to continue struggling as much as he has in the first three weeks of the regular season.

Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners
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